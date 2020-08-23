Police arrest suspect in bus theft

Israel Police on Saturday night arrested a person suspected of stealing a bus from the Central Bus Station in Ashdod.

After the suspect noticed the officers, he began driving wildly in an attempt to escape them, while committing serious traffic crimes, including driving through intersections on red lights. He also crashed into a parked vehicle.

The suspect, a resident of Ashdod, will be brought to Ashkelon's Magistrates Court on Sunday morning for an extension of his arrest.