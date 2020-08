09:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Litzman vs Gamzu: A slap in the face to thousands of worshipers Read more Housing Minister slams coronavirus czar for calling for ban on travel to Rabbi Nachman's grave in Uman this Rosh Hashannah. ► ◄ Last Briefs