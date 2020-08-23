'We're doing things to prevent a lockdown during the holidays'

Public Health Services chief Sharon Elrai Price on Sunday said that it cannot yet be determined whether a lockdown will be implemented during the upcoming holiday season.

"It is too early to say what will be in Tishrei," she told Galei Zahal, referring to the Jewish month in which the New Year, Day of Atonement, and Feast of Tabernacles falls.

"We are taking steps so that there won't be a lockdown, but in the meantime we cannot promise such a thing. We need to see that the 'traffic light' plan is implemented, and take it from there."