News BriefsElul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20
Jerusalem protest: Three brought for extension of arrest
Three people who were arrested Saturday night during a Jerusalem protest will be brought Sunday morning to the Magistrates Court for an extension of their arrest.
Among them are a protester who is suspected of attacking a police commander, and who admitted to the attack.
Seven additional suspects who refused conditional release will be brought for a discussion on the conditions of their release.
