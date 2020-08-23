08:46
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20

Jerusalem protest: Three brought for extension of arrest

Three people who were arrested Saturday night during a Jerusalem protest will be brought Sunday morning to the Magistrates Court for an extension of their arrest.

Among them are a protester who is suspected of attacking a police commander, and who admitted to the attack.

Seven additional suspects who refused conditional release will be brought for a discussion on the conditions of their release.

