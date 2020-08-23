'Protesters have turned the police into a target'

Ofer Shomer, commander at the Zion police station in Jerusalem, spoke to Reshet Bet about the recent violent protest in Jerusalem, saying: "The protesters have turned Israel Police into a target. Maybe they think it serves them. I've seen complaints about police violence - what police violence? There are five injured police officers."

"They act towards us in a racist fashion, as if we don't contribute to the country, as if only they contribute. They bark at us as if we were dogs, they threaten to put us in jail the moment they gain power, that they'll make committees to investigate us."