08:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20 The eternal allocation of land in Eretz Yisrael Read more Young Religious Zionist Torah scholars present thoughts on the Land of Israel: 'Every Jew has a potion of Eretz Yisrael rooted in his soul.' ► ◄ Last Briefs