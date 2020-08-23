05:29
  Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20

TikTok to challenge Trump ban in court

Video app TikTok announced on Saturday it will challenge in court a Trump administration crackdown on the service, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance -- effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the viral video sensation to a US company.

