News Briefs Elul 3, 5780 , 23/08/20
TikTok to challenge Trump ban in court
Video app TikTok announced on Saturday it will challenge in court a Trump administration crackdown on the service, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance -- effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the viral video sensation to a US company.
