22:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5780 , 22/08/20 Elul 2, 5780 , 22/08/20 Israeli, UAE Jews hold joint Shabbat ceremony Read more In first, Jews in Israel and United Arab Emirates hold joint pre-Sabbath prayer session, attended by Diaspora Minister Yankelevitch. ► ◄ Last Briefs