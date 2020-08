20:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5780 , 22/08/20 Elul 2, 5780 , 22/08/20 Turkey's president meets Hamas leader Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Saturday with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh's depity, Saleh al-Aruri, and Turkey's Deputy Secretary of Intelligence, Kan Fidan, also attended the meeting. ► ◄ Last Briefs