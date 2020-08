20:09 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5780 , 22/08/20 Elul 2, 5780 , 22/08/20 Rocket launched by Gaza terrorists lands in Gaza The IDF reported that Gazan terrorists attempted to launch a rocket towards Israel, but failed. The failed launch, which ended with a rocket landing in Gaza, set off air raid sirens in Sderot and other Gaza-area towns in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs