Elul 2, 5780 , 22/08/20
Incendiary balloons from Gaza spark nearly 3 dozen fires in Israel
Incendiary balloons launched by Gazan terrorists throughout Saturday ignited 35 fires in Israeli towns, reports said. Experts from Israel's Fire and Rescue Services determined that the blazes were caused by arson balloons after examining the sites.