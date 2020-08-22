Report: Mossad chief met Sudanese official

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen met with a senior Sudanese official in a meeting that was organized and hosted by the United Arab Emirates, the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the report, UAE national security advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan arranged the meeting between Cohen and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the Sudan Sovereignty Council, and was present for it as well.

