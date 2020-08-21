Saudi official: Price for ties with Israel is Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia’s price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, a senior member of the Saudi royal family reaffirmed on Friday, Reuters reports.

Prince Turki al-Faisal was apparently responding to US President Donald Trump, who said earlier this week he expected Saudi Arabia to join a deal announced last week by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic ties.

