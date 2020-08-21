IDF confirms rocket fired from Gaza

Following the sirens that were heard in the Sderot area, the IDF confirmed that one rocket was identified as having been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

