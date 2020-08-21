WHO hopes pandemic will last less than two years

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that the WHO hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.

Tedros said the 1918 Spanish flu "took two years to stop".

