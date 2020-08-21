Israel's UN Ambassador meets Pompeo

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, met on Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The meeting was also attended by the US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Kraft and the US Special Envoy on Iran, Brian Hook.

Ambassador Erdan expressed Israel's full support for the implementation of the mechanism for restoring sanctions against Iran at the United Nations, saying, "The Security Council is acting contrary to its duty and mission and is paving the way for Iran to record nuclear weapons around the world."

