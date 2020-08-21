Greenblatt: Peace deal made UAE a larger target for Iran

Former USA envoy Jason Greenblatt related to Iranian's claims that they detained a UAE ship which, according to their report, violated Iranian waters.

"A belligerent act", Greenblatt write on Twitterm "The UAE-Israel peace made UAW a larger target for Iran. Right after the (cowardly) abstentions in the UN “Security” Council yesterday regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions".

"To those on the UNSC who think you're not an Iranian target you’re mistaken", he concluded.