Navalny's wife to Putin: Let him leave the country for treatment

According to a report in the Dail Mail, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has begged Russian President, and rival, Vladimir Putin to allow Navalny to leave the country for treatment.

Navalny fell into a coma and many suspect that he was poisoned with a cup of tea.

Navalny's wife Yulia has been barred from seeing her husband since the incident on the flight from Siberia to Moscow. Daily Mail reports that in her message to Putin she emphasized that "is vital he is taken to Germany for specialist treatment".