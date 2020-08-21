New parking lot makes northern coast accessible, free of charge

A new parking lot just completed by Kibuutz Ma'agan Michael on the north coast between Hedera and Haifa has made the beach there accessible free of charge.

Kibbutz chairman Nir Beracha explained the parking lot development this morning.

"We gladly welcome bathers and are passing out maps that will make it easy for them to find their way to the sea. We always knew how to promote friendly relations with our neighbors in the area. We believe that our natural resources such as the beach belong to everyone and are doing everything possible to make it accessible to all," Beracha said.

Beracha also hopes that the new parking lot and access to the beach will encourage tourist traffic through the kibbutz.