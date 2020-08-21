Minister of Defense Gantz: 'Hamas will suffer a very severe blow'

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz outlined the IDF's course of action after a meeting with Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi following continuing provocations from Hamas in the south of Israel.

"I just finished a briefing with Chief-of-Staff Kochavi regarding the current situation as rocket launching from the Gaza Strip continues. The IDF is prepared to defend residents of the south. Those who are attacking us will suffer a very severe blow," Gantz said.

"We will continue to defend the south and all the citizens of Israel. In addtion, it should be known that residents of Gaza are also suffering as a consequence of Hamas' actions," Gantz concluded.