Hong Kong littered with take-out waste due to coronavirus restrictions

Reuters reports that the streets of Hong Kong are littered with huge amounts of plastic and Styrofoam waste, due to a huge increase in the number of people eating take-out, since restaurants closed to seated customers due to coronavirus restrictions.

According to the report, "Plastic from eating out has doubled from last year since takeaway food is the only option for many people who do not cook at home. Hundreds of thousands of people in the crowded city live in compact apartments with tiny or non-existent kitchens."

According to one environmental group, Hong Kong residents are using more than 101 million disposable plastic items every week.