Nearly 1/2 million acres of land burned in Californian wildfires

More than 10,000 firefighters are currently battling wildfires in California, The Guardian reports, with almost 200 buildings destroyed and at least two deaths, both of firefighters.

Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes, and around 50,000 homes are still under threat of the blazes. Many areas have been blanketed in ash, creating extremely poor air quality conditions.

Stretched beyond their limit, some firefighters are working 72-hour shifts.

Nearly 400,000 acres of land have been burned in northern California alone since last Saturday.