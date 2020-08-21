Spain's emergency health chief: 'Things are not going well'

Spain's emergency health chief has issued a stark warning on the coronavirus pandemic, warning Spaniards that "Things are not going well," The Guardian writes.

"If we continue to allow transmission to rise, even if most cases are mild, we will end up with many in hospital, many in intensive care and many deaths," he added.

Spain has reported 66,905 new cases of coronavirus in the past two weeks, the highest infection rate in Europe. 131 people have died in the last week; just a month ago, the weekly death toll was just 12.