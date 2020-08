13:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 Shabbat times for Parshat Shoftim - Shabbat Shalom! Jerusalem: Shabbat begins at 18:40, ends at 19:52 Tel Aviv: Shabbat begins at 18:57, ends at 19:54 Haifa: Shabbat begins at 18:50, ends at 19:54 Beer Sheva: Shabbat begins at 18:57, ends at 19:53 Rehovot: Shabbat begins at 18:58, ends at 19:54 Eilat: Shabbat begins at 18:44, ends at 19:49 Modi'in: Shabbat begins at 18:59, ends at 19:53 Petah Tikva: Shabbat begins at 18:37, ends at 19:54 Beit Shemesh: Shabbat begins at 18:46, ends at 19:53 Kfar Saba: Shabbat begins at 18:57, ends at 19:54 Holon: Shabbat begins at 18:56, ends at 19:54 Ra'anana: Shabbat begins at 18:59, ends at 19:54 Arutz Sheva wishes all our readers Shabbat Shalom u'Mevorach! ► ◄ Last Briefs