Ashdod postal bank robber caught moments after escaping with thousands

Around midday, a report was received of a robbery at a postal bank branch in Ashdod.

The perpetrator approached a teller and handed her a note threatening her if she did not comply; she then handed him thousands of shekels, and he fled.

Police alerted to the incident spread out a cordon to entrap the robber. A few moments ago, he was arrested with the money still on him.

The suspect is a man in his thirties and has been taken for questioning. He will later be brought before the Ashkelon regional court where police are expected to request an extension of his remand.