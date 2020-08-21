MK Merav Michaeli: 'Amir, Itzik, you no longer belong in the Labor party'

MK Merav Michaeli (Labor) has attacked fellow party members Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli and Labor party head and Economy Minister Amir Peretz, for participating in a get-together event held by the Blue & White party.

"Amir, Itzik, you no longer belong in the Labor party," she said. "If you want to represent 'dignity, honesty, and values,' then you should stop deceiving your voters. Leave the party and let the rest of us get it back on its feet."