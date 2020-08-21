MK Kahane: Forcing employers to publish company salaries won't help women

MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) has sharply criticized new draft legislation proposed by MK Etty Atia (Likud), that would obligate all employers whose workforce is greater than 100 to publish an annual report detailing discrepancies of salary (if any) between male and female employees.

"It seems that for MK Etty Atia, what's most pressing right now is to advance a ridiculous law that would impose additional burdensome regulations on employers, arguing that this is the way to promote gender pay equality," he said. "This law won't help women in the slightest. Such a law, at such a time, will simply drag down the Israeli economy at a time when it is struggling to recover."