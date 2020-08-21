MK Hendel visits Hebron, promises to improve cell phone coverage in region

Communications Minister MK Yoaz Hendel (Derech Eretz) paid a visit to the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron yesterday, and also visited the Hebron Museum, located in Beit Hadassah.

He also met with the rabbi of the community, Rabbi Hillel Horowitz, who related to Hendel that cell phone coverage on Highway 60 that connects Hebron to Jerusalem is extremely problematic.

"There are serious infrastructure problems with communications technology in Israel," Hendel admitted. "We're about a decade behind. The government needs to take decisive and determined action to rectify this situation. We are already working to close this serious gap by using fiber optics (high-speed internet), and by placement of additional antennas to enable fifth-generation technology."

He added that, "Residents of Judea and Samaria, as well as those who visit Kiryat Arba, Hebron, and the Cave of the Patriarchs, deserve to travel on safe roads with uninterrupted cell phone coverage. We will be reviewing the situation on Highway 60 in order to ensure that cell phone reception there is improved."