Pres. Rivlin: We must not allow situation in south to become routine

Addressing the ongoing rocket fire and sending of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel, President Reuven Rivlin stated that, "We will not allow this to become routine; Hamas is acting out of control."

"Israelis living in the area around Gaza had another tough night, including serious damage to property. This morning, too, we are with them and full of appreciation for their resilience.

"We will not stand by while Hamas is out of control. The IDF will respond with force and determination, sortie after sortie, and will continue even if it requires patience and time.

"Fires, rockets, and explosive balloons will not become routine. We put our faith in the IDF and its capabilities and insist that we will not relent until quiet returns."