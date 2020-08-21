New research shows Covid-19 antibodies deplete by up to 30% per month

A senior adviser to the UK government has expressed his view that any vaccine for the coronavirus, if and when developed, will need to be administered seasonally, as antibodies against the coronavirus deplete at an extremely fast rate.

The Telegraph quotes Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, as saying that people who have recovered from the "first wave" of the coronavirus epidemic may have already lost most of their immune protection and could be at risk of contracting the disease again. According to the latest research, he said, antibodies against Covid-19 are lost at a rate of 10 to 30 percent per month, meaning that those who recovered this spring could fall ill again this fall or winter.