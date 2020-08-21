Holon resident arrested for stabbing, seriously wounding security guard

A 24-year-old man from Holon has been arrested on suspicion of having stabbed a security guard. It is alleged that the suspect tried to enter the business where the guard was posted outside, a business that belongs to a relative of his, and the guard refused to permit him to enter as he was not wearing a face mask. A fight then broke out between the two, during which the suspect stabbed the guard.

The guard, a 40-year-old man, was seriously wounded and evacuated to hospital. The accused will be brought before a Tel Aviv district court, where police are expected to request an extension of his remand.