10:05
Reported
News BriefsElul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20
Man arrested for kicking possessions of member of Women of the Wall
A 19-year-old man from the south of the country has been arrested at the Western Wall, on suspicion of having kicked the possessions of a female member of the Women of the Wall.
Police at the scene allegedly witnessed the incident and attempted to detain the man for questioning. The man then fled toward the Western Wall where he was caught by police and arrested, despite his attempts to escape. Police report that one officer was injured in the incident and needed medical treatment.
