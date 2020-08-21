Bnei Brak resident indicted for murder of disabled mother

The Tel Aviv prosecution has issued an indictment of Yitzhak Kaduri, a 47-year-old resident of Bnei Brak, who is accused of having murdered his mother, a 72-year-old woman.

According to the indictment, the deceased was certified 100% disabled due to medical issues, and was confined to her bed and entirely dependent on others for all her needs, and therefore had a personal assistant come to her home every day for a few hours each morning in order to aid her. Apparently the son was responsible for her care during the rest of the day and during the night.

Allegedly, on July 27, 2020, in the early hours of the morning, the deceased fell out of her bed and called loudly for her son to come and help her. Instead, the son attacked her violently until she was dead.