09:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 30 men accused of gang-raping Israeli teen in Eilat Read more 16-year-old girl claims she was gang-raped by dozens of men in hotel room in Eilat. Two suspects arrested thus far. ► ◄ Last Briefs