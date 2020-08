09:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 Time to stop disparaging Jews who still live in the Diaspora Read more The Zionism of Jews living in the Diaspora is no less Zionist than that of Jews living in Israel. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs