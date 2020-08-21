MK Golan: Residents of south are hostages to Netanyahu & Hamas

MK Yair Golan (Meretz) has blasted the government for incompetence in dealing with the rocket fire and balloon terror from Gaza.

"What's new in the south?" he said. "Nothing's new there. Just the same pathetic policies that reveal [the government's] indecision. They should either remove the threat from Gaza, or come to an agreement with Hamas. Otherwise, the residents of the south are hostages to both Netanyahu and Hamas."