08:47 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 Israeli farmers banned from working in fields near Gaza border According to a report on Channel 13, Israeli farmers have been forbidden to work in their fields if they are located close to the Gaza border, due to the escalation of hostilities in the region.