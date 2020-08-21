|
08:19
Reported
News BriefsElul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20
Forecast: Cooler today & tomorrow, much hotter on Sunday & Monday
Today: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures will drop in higher areas.
Shabbat: Partially cloudy to clear. During the morning hours, there may be localized rain showers in the north of the country. Temperatures will remain unchanged.
Sunday: Partially cloudy to clear. In higher areas and in the interior of the country, temperatures will rise to heatwave conditions.
Monday: Clear. An additional slight rise in temperatures. Heavy to extreme heatwave conditions will prevail in most parts of the country.
