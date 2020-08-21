MK Lapid: Gov't has lost control of the situation in the south

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) has attacked the government for failing to prevent the escalation in the south.

"Once again, tough nights in the south," he wrote on Twitter. "Residents are traumatized, children live in fear. The same goes for the economy, and for the state of health in the country. The government has lost control of the situation in the south and citizens are paying the price. But it doesn't have to be like this."