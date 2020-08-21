Sderot resident woken by sound of explosion when rocket hit his home

This morning, Galei Tzahal interviewed Shlomo Malcha, a resident of Sderot, whose home was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza last night.

"We were woken up by the sound of an explosion, because the Red Alert warning system didn't go off," he said. "We ran into the protected room and on our way there we saw that the wall of the house had been damaged. It was a miracle that no one was hurt."