|
07:38
Reported
News BriefsElul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20
Report: Israel close to signing memorandum of understanding with UAE
According to a report in Kan News, Israel is conducting talks prior to signing a memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates on internal security issues.
According to political sources, this is expected to be the first official document that will anchor cooperation at the political level, between the Ministry of Internal Security in Israel and its counterpart in the Emirates. The Foreign Ministry is mediating between the two ministries.
Last Briefs