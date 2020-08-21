US Justice Dept. to appeal overturning of death sentence for Boston bomber

The U.S. Justice Department has announced that it will request that the U.S. Supreme Court reassess its decision to overturn the death sentence handed down to the terrorist found guilty of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Anzorovich Tsarnaev.

At the beginning of this month, a federal appeals court cancelled the death sentence that had been handed down to Tsarnaev, determining that the judge who had sentenced him had failed to use adequate precautions when selecting the jury panel, as a result of which the jury had already arrived at the conviction that Tsarnaev was guilty prior to the trial.