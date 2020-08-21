Zarif: US 'snapback' attempt is unlawful

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday denounced the US attempt to trigger snapback of UN sanctions on Iran as "unlawful."

"All parties to the JCPOA, the Security Council member states and international jurists all share the view that the US is no longer a party to the JCPOA, and Washington's move has no basis as per the Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA," Zarif said in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to the Xinhua news agency.