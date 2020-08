06:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 IDF attacks Hamas underground infrastructure IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked Hamas terrorist targets in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday morning. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the attack targeted underground infrastructure. The attack was carried out in response to seven rocket launches from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Thursday night. Six of the launches were intercepted. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs