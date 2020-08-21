|
Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20
Sudanese official does not regret comments on Israel
The spokesman of Sudan's foreign ministry, who was dismissed after making unauthorized comments indicating contact had been made with Israel regarding normalizing ties, said on Thursday he does not regret his comments.
"I'm not sorry at all," the spokesman, Haider Badawi Sadig, told Kan 11 News in an interview, adding that he is a big supporter of peace with Israel and that it is in Sudan's interest.
