Elul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20 Israel opens cooperation office in Honduras Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday inaugurated an Israeli office of cooperation in Honduras. Through a video call, Ashkenazi attended the inauguration of the office, along with his Honduran counterpart Lisandro Rosales and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.