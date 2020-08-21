Germany, France and Britain reject 'snapback' of Iran sanctions

Germany, France and Britain announced on Thursday that they reject the US initiative to initiate a “snapback” of the UN sanctions on Iran.

“France, Germany and the United Kingdom note that the US ceased to be a participant to the JCPoA following their withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2018,” the foreign ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement, referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the official name of which is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.