News BriefsElul 1, 5780 , 21/08/20
Anger in Ramallah: 'Peace for peace' is unacceptable
Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Thursday that international and European pressures were what prevented Israel from implementing its plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.
The remarks were made in a telephone conversation between Shtayyeh and the German foreign minister, which focused on recent developments, and on the agreement normalizing ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
