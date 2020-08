22:30 Reported News Briefs Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 Av 30, 5780 , 20/08/20 2 rockets launched from Gaza Strip Two rockets were launched from Gaza Thursday evening, the IDF confirmed. The rockets landed near the security fence, causing the red alert siren to sound nearby. The military is investigating whether the rockets landed on the Israeli side of the fence or the Gazan side. ► ◄ Last Briefs