Jerusalem Chief Rabbi on Rav Goldenberg: 'Fearsome'

Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern eulogized Rav Zalman Nehemiah Goldenberg with the ultimate compliment paid to a Jewish sage, that he was "fearsome" in the sense that his rulings on any religious or Torah law subject were automatically accepted by all and that none would dare to challenge him.

"You could ask him a question with assurance that you would receive a direct answer without the slightest prejudice since it was as if all of his knowledge was filed away neatly in a box," Rabbi Stern said.

"It's difficult to accept that we will no longer have his personality and aristocratic bearing beside us. We can only hope that we will continue to learn Torah diligently in his merit," Rabbi Stern added.